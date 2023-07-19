Mayawati Slams I.N.D.I.A Alliance, Reveals Why BSP Isn't Joining

In a significant political development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday, July 19, declared that her party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone in three states, namely Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. However, in Haryana and Punjab, BSP will form alliances with regional parties to enter the electoral battleground.

Addressing the media, Mayawati accused the opposition parties of entering alliances solely to attain power. Taking a dig at Congress, she asserted that the party is allying with casteist and capitalist forces, forgetting its commitment to social justice and upliftment of the marginalised.

Mayawati pointed out that Congress only remembers the Dalits, backward classes, and the poor when they are out of power. She claimed that neither the BJP nor the Congress cares about the welfare of the common people when they are in power. The BSP leader further reminded the public that BJP had promised to deposit fifteen lakh rupees into every poor person's account before the 2014 elections, a pledge that remained unfulfilled.

Asserting her party's strength and determination, Mayawati stated that BSP would work towards strengthening its alliance with like-minded parties in the upcoming elections. She referred to the opposition alliance as a "compelled coalition" formed with no genuine commitment to the welfare of the people.

BJP criticises BSP's shift in focus

Responding to Mayawati's announcement, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi criticised BSP's shift in focus, claiming that the party has deviated from the ideology of Kanshi Ram and driven by personal interests. Tripathi further dismissed BSP's electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh, stating that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP is poised to win all eighty seats in the state.

BSP influenced by BJP: SP

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) reacted to the developments, expressing confidence in defeating divisive forces. SP spokesperson Bhuvan Joshi accused Mayawati of being influenced by the BJP in her party's decision-making process, implying that she was taking directions from the ruling party.

As the political landscape takes shape ahead of the upcoming elections, parties are gearing up for a competitive electoral battle. With Mayawati's decision to contest solo in few states and form alliances in others, the political equation in these regions expected to witness a significant shift. Voters will closely watch the unfolding developments as the parties make their strategies to claim political dominance.