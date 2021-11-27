Criticising the administration in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday slammed the state government for poor handling of law and order resulting in an increase in criminal activities. Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief called the murder of the four members of a Dalit family in Prayagraj a "shameful" incident further pointing out the inactions by the BJP-led state government. "It seems that the BJP is also following in the footsteps of the SP government in this regard", she remarked.

Demanding strict action against the guilty, Mayawati wrote, "A delegation led by Babulal Bhanwra visited the incident and said that there is a tremendous terror of miscreants in Prayagraj resulting in the gruesome incident. BSP demands that strict action is taken against the guilty." Similarly, the Congress leadership has also criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led state government for the lack of action in the murder case.

1. यूपी के प्रयागराज में अभी हाल ही में दबंगों द्वारा एक दलित परिवार के चार लोगों की निर्मम की गई हत्या अति-दुःखद व शर्मनाक। यह घटना भी सरकार की लचर कानून-व्यवस्था को दर्शाती है। ऐसा लगता है कि इस मामलें में भाजपा भी अब सपा सरकार के ही नक्शेकदम पर चल रही है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 27, 2021

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after visiting the deceased labour family addressed a press meet and proclaimed that the UP Police is not willing to help the family where the remaining members are all women and are feeling unsafe in their homes. Further questioning the celebration of Constitution Day, she said that the government is incapable of providing help for the ones in need.

Vadra also questioned the administration's silence after the incident saying that the constitution is being destroyed and finished in this state.

Dalit family killed in UP's Prayagraj

The incident took place on Thursday, November 25, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where the bodies of the deceased Phoolchand (45), wife Meenu (40), daughter Sapna (17), and son Shiv (10) belonging from one family were found from their home The incident occurred after an escalation of an SC/ST case filed by the deceased family against some people of the village itself, informed Sarvashresth Tripathi, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj informed.

He added, "Primary investigation suggests that they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The bodies were recovered from their house in Mohanganj Gohri village. The bodies have been sent for autopsy & all angles are under investigation". Axes were recovered near their bodies, and it appears that they were hit by those axes only, the source added.

Meanwhile, the victims' family have accused the police of failing to act on previous such complaints filed by them.

