Mayawati Threatens To Drag Rajasthan CM Gehlot To Court If 6 BSP MLAs Vote For Congress

A day after issuing a whip to her party MLAs in Rajasthan, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday threatened that the party will move the Supreme Court if the whip is not followed and lashed out at CM Ashok Gehlot for his 'malicious intent.'

Addressing the media, Mayawati said that after the Rajasthan elections results BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress but CM Gehlot intended to damage BSP and therefore merged the MLAs with Congress 'unconstitutionally'. The BSP supremo said that her party was looking for an apt time to go to the court and to teach Congress a lesson.

In a clarion call to the 6 MLAs, Mayawati said that if they vote against Congress in any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly session, their party membership will be cancelled. This comes after Rajasthan's BSP MLA Lakhan Singh said that he and his 5 BSP colleagues did not receive any notice from BSP regarding voting against Congress and reiterated support to Congress, saying that all 6 MLAs would support Gehlot no matter what.

BSP issues whip to 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot in Rajasthan Assembly ahead of trust vote

BSP Issues Whip To 6 MLAs

BSP on Sunday issued a whip to its 6 MLAs instructing them to vote against the Congress in the event of a 'No Confidence Motion' or any other proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly session. The six BSP MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar & Wajib Ali have been instructed to follow the whip failing which they would entail disqualification. All six BSP MLAs had merged with Congress in September 2019 - which has not been recognised by BSP.

Rajasthan SoG reaches ITC Manesar to issue notice to Pilot camp;Haryana police allow entry

BSP wants President's rule

Earlier on July 18, the BSP supremo Mayawati demanded President's rule in Rajasthan. Slamming CM Ashok Gehlot for violating the democratic principles, Mayawati has alleged that Gehlot had repeatedly violated the anti-defection law in the past and lured other Party's MLAs into Congress. In line with the BJP charge on phone tapping by the Gehlot government, Mayawati said that now the Rajasthan CM is indulging in another illegal activity. Earlier in the day, BJP demanded a CBI probe and asked Congress government in the state of phones of all political leaders are being tapped illegally in the state.

Congress legal eagles write to Rajasthan Governor; tell him he must convene the assembly

Pilot camp's massive allegation on Gehlot

Former Cabinet minister Ramesh Meena lashed out at Ashok Gehlot and dared him to reveal the transaction between Congress and the six BSP MLAs who had joined the party in 2009. Meena, along with Rajkumar Sharma, Rajendra Gudha, Girraj Singh, Murari Lal Meena and Ramkesh Meena had joined the party in 2009, while Gehlot was CM. "Reveal how much money was offered to us to join Congress when we were in BSP? We were cheated saying that we will see development - which did not happen, inspite of us working honestly," he had said.

Mayawati bats for President's rule in Rajasthan; slams Gehlot's 'unconstitutional acts'