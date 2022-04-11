'Mayawati Trying To Glorify BJP & RSS': Congress Continues Tirade Against BSP Supremo

On Monday, the war of words between the Congress party and BSP supremo Mayawati continued with the former accusing her of trying to glorify BJP and RSS. Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader PL Punia contended that her "wish" of BJP remaining the only national party will never come true. The former Rajya Sabha MP worked as the principal secretary to Mayawati when she was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Congress' Tariq Anwar too came down heavily on the BSP chief citing that she is under BJP's 'pressure'.

Congress leader PL Punia remarked, "Mayawati Ji is trying to glorify BJP and RSS. She said that BJP and RSS do not talk about 'Congress-mukt' (India) but 'opposition-mukt' (India). But the time will come when there will only be one dominant party from the national level to the village level. This is the view of BSP and Mayawati. On one hand, the awakened people of India are casting aspersions on her thoughts. I feel that there is no possibility of this in the near future. There is a lot of resentment against the BJP government which is in its second term."

Lamenting the downfall of Mayawati given her dramatic rise in politics, Congress' Tariq Anwar opined, "This election showed how Mayawati helped BJP. This is not a secret anymore. She was the CM three times but her only legislator didn't get elected. How did this situation arise? There must have been some pressure on her. That's why she didn't take an active role in the election as she should have. Rahul Ji said the correct thing. Mayawati has had an alliance with Congress before during the Narasimha Rao era. She was made an offer but she didn't accept it as she was under BJP's pressure."

Mayawati tears into Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a book release function on April 9, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that Mayawati had turned down the party's offer for an alliance despite being offered the CM's post. Terming this claim as "outrightly fallacious" in a press briefing on Sunday, Mayawati asserted that Congress has always tried to defame BSP. For instance, she alleged that the late Rajiv Gandhi had also insulted BSP founder Kanshi Ram and the party. Asking Congress to set its own house in order, she cautioned that BJP was trying to impose the 'China' style of one-party rule in India whereby the Sonia Gandhi-led party will suffer.