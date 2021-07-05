Mayawati Unimpressed With Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks: 'Huge Gap Between RSS' Words & Deeds'

Addressing a press conference on Monday, BSP supremo Mayawati opined that nobody will believe RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on Hindu-Muslim unity. She stressed that the Muslim community will find it very difficult to believe the RSS unless BJP and its governments undergo a change in their mindset and style of functioning. Contending that there is a huge difference between the words and deeds of RSS, Mayawati shared some examples from BSP's political journey. Accusing RSS of perpetuating casteism and communal violence in India, she questioned why it has been unable to institutionalize its ideals in BJP.

BSP supremo Mayawati remarked, "Everyone knows the difference between the words and deeds of RSS, BJP and their governments. It is not correct for the RSS chief to criticize the politics of this country and term it as 'divisive'. The reality is that casteism, politics of revenge and communal violence have affected normal life as RSS is blindly supporting BJP and its governments without caring for the people."

"BJP has no existence without the support of RSS. It is worth thinking about why the RSS has not been able to ensure the implementation of what Bhagwat said yesterday in BJP and its governments. It is clear that there is a world of difference between RSS's words and deeds," the former Uttar Pradesh CM added. Weighing in on the Uttar Pradesh Police's crackdown against forceful conversion, she maintained that BSP will oppose any attempt to create communal tension between Hindus and Muslims and to demonize the Muslim community.

'DNA of all Indians is the same'

Speaking at the launch of the book 'The Meeting of Minds: A Bridging Initiative' on Sunday, Mohan Bhagwat spoke about the virtue of being Indians first. He said, "This is a democracy. Now, nobody can talk of Hindu domination or Muslim domination. Everyone should talk about Indian domination". On this occasion, the RSS supremo also propagated that the DNA of all Indians is the same as they have the same ancestors. In a veiled jibe at Muslim intellectuals, he dismissed the notion that Hindus will overpower the minorities.