Mayawati Urges Centre To Talk With Farmers On Farm Laws; 'shouldn't Hang This Matter'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said on Tuesday that the Central government must properly communicate with the farmer organizations and try to solve their problems so that the farmers can happily go back to their homes. While reacting to the announcement of repealing three farm laws, Mayawati said, "The central government has withdrawn three agricultural laws, but the government should sit with the farmer organizations and solve their problems so that the farmers can happily go back to their homes and do their work.” She added, "Central government should not hang this matter too much.”

While talking to the press during a press conference in Lucknow, the BSP chief said that as part of the campaign for upcoming assembly polls, the party has called the BSP constituency heads of 86 reserved category seats in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh will go under the poll next year in 2022. Earlier in 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

PM Modi’s announcement to repeal the Farm Laws

PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab on November 19 and delivered the news that the three farm laws will be repealed by the Central government. He said, “Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless. The agricultural economists and progressive farmers tried a lot to explain the benefits of the farm laws. We tried convincing them with an open mind through various mediums- personal as well as collective. The talks were continuously going on. We didn't leave any stone unturned in listening to the arguments of farmers. The government was ready to amend the provisions of the laws to which they objected to. We also proposed to suspend these laws for two years."

(With ANI inputs)