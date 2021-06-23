Mayawati Welcomes PM's Modi's First All-party Meet Since Revocation Of J&K Special Status

As the count down to the most anticipated PM Modi's all-party meet begins, Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh welcomed the decision of holding a meeting on June 24.

1. सीधे पीएम श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के स्तर पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के सम्बंध में वहाँ के 14 लीडरों की कल 24 जून की बैठक उचित पहल। करीब दो वर्ष के अन्तराल के बाद की यह बैठक कुछ ठोस फैसलों के साथ सार्थक सिद्ध होगी व जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य की पुनः बहाली आदि के लिए भी मददगार साबित होगी, ऐसी आशा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 23, 2021

She wished that the meeting which is held after 2 years of Jammu and Kashmir special status dissolution, be successful and rightful decisions are taken with respect to Jammu and Kashmir's development.

In the following Tweet, Mayawati advised the central government to take necessary steps as soon as possible to fulfil the commitment made to Jammu and Kashmir in improvising and developing the living condition of the people.

2. साथ ही, जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा सीटों के लिए जारी नए परिसीमन के काम की यथाशीघ्र समाप्ति व वहाँ आमचुनाव आदि ऐसे मुद्दे हैं जिनपर देश की निगाहें लगी हुई हैं। केन्द्र को अपने वादे व दावे के मुताबिक जम्मू-कश्मीर में स्थिति को जल्द बहाल करने का प्रयास तेज करना चाहिए, बीएसपी की सलाह। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 23, 2021

All-party meeting on June 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised the first interaction with all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir special status in 2019.

National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, People's Conference, and the Panthers Party are the six mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir that have joined to form the PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration ). The Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has invited all the party leaders over a phone call to the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti are some of the invitees included in the list.

The participants of the meeting are requested to carry a COVID negative report to avoid the risks of Coronavirus infections.

On June 22, speaking to the media, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "Mufti Mohd Syed always batted for dialogue. The Prime Minister called for a meeting on J&K, we do not know their agenda, but we know our agenda. What happened on August 5, 2019, and J&Ks special status was abrogated unconstitutionally, people have fallen apart.”.

Mayawati's take on the vaccination drive of India

On June 22, Mayawati urged to end the politics with respect to COVID vaccination. She said it's high time to stop discussing vaccine manufacturing and start vaccinating the public to avoid further COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

1. देश में कोरोना वैक्सीन के निर्माण व उसके बाद टीकाकरण आदि को लेकर विवाद, राजनीति, आरोप-प्रत्यारोप आदि अब काफी हो चुका, जिसका दुष्परिणाम यहाँ की जनता को काफी भुगतना पड़ रहा है। किन्तु अब वैक्सीन विवाद को विराम देकर इसका लाभ जन-जन तक पहुँचाने का चैतरफा प्रयास जरुरी। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 22, 2021

(Image credit: PTI)