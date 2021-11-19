Mayawati Welcomes Withdrawal Of Farm Laws; Seeks Compensation For Kin Of Deceased Farmers

While welcoming the withdrawal of the three farm laws, BSP supremo Mayawati called upon the Centre to pass a new law legalising the Minimum Support Price. Addressing a media briefing on Friday, she contended that the Union government should have taken this decision a long time ago. Moreover, the former UP CM demanded compensation for the kin of the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the agrarian laws.

Mayawati opined, "Farmers were protesting for nearly a year seeking the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws which were forcefully thrust upon them. The martyrdom of some of them bore fruit. Finally, the Centre decided to take back the farm laws albeit after a long delay. This decision should have been taken by the Centre a long time ago. I want to congratulate all farmers of the country. If the government had taken this decision much earlier, the country could have been spared from different kinds of conflict."

She elaborated, "Right now, the demand to make a special law to ensure MSP is pending. BSP demands that the Centre should bring a bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament and accept this demand of farmers. BSP has also been demanding from the outset that discussions should be held with farmers before framing any legislation pertaining to agriculture."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient. On this occasion, he also thanked farmers who supported the agrarian laws.

Weighing in on the rationale for enacting the farm laws, PM Modi explained, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in."

His announcement assumes significance as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had declared that 500 farmers will participate in a tractor march to the Parliament daily during the Winter session. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court had already stayed the implementation of the farm laws in January earlier this year.