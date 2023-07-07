Mayawati’s BSP Aims For Mega Push In Upcoming Assembly Polls To Bolster 2024 Prospects

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has begun laying out strategies to fight the upcoming Assembly elections with full force to bolster the party's prospects for the mega 2024 Lok Sabha battle. The party has announced it will contest Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Sources in the party say that Mayawati has entrusted the responsibility of these four state elections to her nephew Akash Anand, which will increase his prominence within the party.

BSP aims for 7-11 per cent vote share

While speaking to Republic, BSP MP Mallok Nagar stated that the party aims to secure a vote share of more than 7-11 per cent in the upcoming state Assembly polls as the party aims for a better performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nagar emphasised that wherever the BSP contests, the party ends up as a kingmaker. “The party has an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, and any further decision on alliances will solely be determined by party chief Mayawati,” he added.