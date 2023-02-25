Mayor Shelly Oberoi To Meet Delhi Top Cop After MCD Ruckus, BJP Shows Proof Of Violence

A day after a massive fight broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors on the floor of the Delhi Civic Centre, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi will meet the Delhi Police Commissioner on Saturday, February 25 in connection with the alleged attack on her by BJP councillors.

The ruckus at the Delhi MCD House occurred after newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the crucial six-member standing committee elections.

2 BJP Councillors move Delhi HC

Following the ruckus that occurred in the MCD centre, two BJP councillors – Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy – moved the Delhi High Court on Saturday against Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s decision to declare a vote invalid for the MCD standing committee election.

The BJP councillors alleged that the Mayor was responsible for the brawl in the House that took place on Friday, February 25. They also alleged that Mayor's attitude incited violence.

BJP shows proof of violence

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leaders showed the proof of the violence and said that the violence was started by the AAP councillors when the councillors belonging to BJP demanded the Mayor to change her decision.

"See AAP councillors getting involved in beating BJP leaders. They started the fight. They were instigating their leaders to escalate the fight. These are the gundas of the AAP. They cannot accept their failure. They just want to rule the national capital," BJP alleged.

BJP Vs AAP in Delhi Civic Centre

The Standing Committee elections soon took an ugly turn on February 24 as councillors of AAP and BJP were seen pushing and beating each other at the MCD House. Not only this, amid the extreme sloganeering the councillors were also seen pulling each other's hair. Some of the members were even spotted in torn kurtas.

While some of the councillors got injured, one of the AAP councillors, identified as Ashok Kumar Maanu, collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre. Amid the ruckus, mayor Shelly Oberoi pinned the blame of the scuffle on the BJP and said the BJP had launched a 'fatal attack' on her and she had to run for her life.