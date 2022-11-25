MCC Violation On Tape: BJP's Gadhada Candidate Seen Distributing Cash During Campaigning

A video has emerged showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for next month's Gujarat Assembly elections violating the Model Code of Conduct. BJP's Gadhada (SC) nominee Shambhuprasad Baldevdasji Tundiya was seen distributing cash.

According to the sources, the video is from Vallabhipur taluka which comes under the Gadhada assembly constituency which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The clip shows the BJP candidate giving cash to a woman while his supporter takes out a bundle of Rs 50 and gives money to another girl. Another chip shows his followers showering cash wads during the rally.

Shambhuprasad Tundiya is the mahant of Savgun Samadhisthan in Zanzarka village in Ahmedabad. He was a BJP Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2020. He also represented Dasada's seat in the Gujarat assembly from 2007 to 2012. He has been fielded against Congress' Jagdish Chavda.

Gujarat elections: Amit Shah hits out at Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that anti-social elements used to indulge in violence in Gujarat earlier as the Congress supported them, but the perpetrators were "taught a lesson" in 2002 and the BJP established "permanent peace" in the state.

Addressing a rally in the Kheda district, Shah alleged, "During the Congress rule in Gujarat (before 1995), communal riots were rampant. Congress used to incite people of different communities and castes to fight against each other. Through such riots, Congress had strengthened its vote bank and did injustice to a large section of the society."

He claimed that riots were witnessed in Gujarat in 2002 because perpetrators became habitual of indulging in violence due to prolonged support from the Congress party.

"But after they were taught a lesson in 2002, these elements left that path (of violence). They refrained from indulging in violence from 2002 till 2022. BJP has established permanent peace in Gujarat by taking strict action against those who used to indulge in communal violence," the Union minister said.