MCD House Adjourned Till Friday As AAP, BJP Clash Over Election Of Standing Committee

Following the nightlong belligerent fight between members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the Civic Center on Wednesday, the Municipal Corporate of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned until Friday without electing any of the committee's six members.

'We have a simple question that why is BJP not accepting defeat? People of Delhi have rejected you many times because they don't want BJP as their representative': AAP Leaders while addressing media.



Chaos erupted on Wednesday, February 23, hours after AAP's Shelly Oberoi was elected as the mayor of the MCD. The standing committee elections continued until the wee hours of the morning amid aggressive sloganeering and some full-fledged fighting. AAP's Oberoi, the newly elected mayor, claimed that some BJP members had 'attacked' her. However, the claims were refuted by the opposition party. In the meantime, the BJP members demanded that the voting be stopped and a new election be held after alleging that certain the AAP members were in possession of smartphones.

In a conversation with Republic TV, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, a BJP standing committee candidate, expressed anger and said, "Why were phones allowed inside? Voting should start with the first number. We have three candidates, and all three will win. They stifled our voice by turning off our mics, so we had to shout.

The AAP conducted a press conference to address the scuffle. the party repudiated all the allegations, and the newly elected mayor, while talking to the media, said "We had no legal reasons to discard the votes. We have talked to our lawyers. There is no such rule for the prohibition on carrying mobile phones. They objected only after 40 to 50 votes were cast. They have no valid reasons. They present an unconstitutional reason, and we have no legal reason to ponder upon."

“BJP councillors created a ruckus again without any logic. We had to adjourn the house 13 times. This is shameful. They did not respect the Constitution nor the house. We expect peaceful voting tomorrow," AAP's Shelly added.