MCD Mayhem UPDATES: AAP Leaders Spar With Cops; Standing Committee Polls On Feb 27

The MCD house proceedings have been adjourned till 11 am on February 27 after a startling physical fight began between AAP and BJP members. In the videos, both party members were seen thrashing each other, some even bleeding due to injuries. Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi also claims to have suffered a "fatal attack" by BJP members and requested an "urgent appointment" with Delhi Police commissioner.

Abhishek Raval
23:46 IST, February 24th 2023
I was pushed, ran for my life: Delhi mayor

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi, while speaking to reporters, reiterated that the BJP launched a fatal attack on her and she ran for her life from the Delhi civic centre. She also questioned why can't the BJP accept its defeat. She also demanded police protection after the ruckus. 

23:30 IST, February 24th 2023
Delhi police chase out AAP protesters

The Delhi police vacated the Kamala market police station by chasing out AAP members who are demanding a case against BJP members after the violent scuffle inside the Delhi Civic Centre. 

 

 

 

23:14 IST, February 24th 2023
Shelly Oberoi requests 'urgent appointment' with Delhi police commissioner

"Requested an urgent appointment with the @DelhiPolice Commissioner tomorrow regarding the attack on me by BJP Councillors in the MCD House!" Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi tweeted. 

 

 

23:14 IST, February 24th 2023
BJP councilors made a fatal attack on me: Shelly Oberoi

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed that she was "fatally" attacked by the BJP while announcing the Standing Committee election results. "Don't know what would have happened if the women employee of Civil Defense had not been rescued and taken out. BJP councilors also misbehaved with other women councilors and pulled their dupatta," she further claimed during AAP's press conference.

 

 

23:04 IST, February 24th 2023
Ruckus shifts from Delhi civic centre to Kamla market police station

The high voltage drama shifted from the MCD civic centre to the Kamla market police station as the AAP Councillors are now demanding a complaint to be registered against BJP members after the fist fight that erupted earlier on Friday. With slogans, the AAP leaders are protesting against the BJP's 'hooliganism.'

 

 

 

21:47 IST, February 24th 2023
LG VK Saxena calls emergency late-night meeting with top officials of Delhi, MHA

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called an emergency meeting late night Friday with top officials of the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to reports, officials of the MHA called on the Delhi LG following the violence on Friday evening. Ugly fights broke out at the Delhi Civic House as AAP and BJP netas threw punches at each other and pulled hair.

This comes after a two-month-long logjam over the election of the Delhi mayor. But episodic violence broke out even after Delhi elected a mayor.

21:25 IST, February 24th 2023
House adjourned till February 27 after a bloody ruckus

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi announced that the Delhi Civic Center will be adjourned till February 27. 

20:29 IST, February 24th 2023
AAP drew first blood, claims BJP member

BJP's Meenakshi Sharma showed her injury to the media as she was bleeding from a cut on her forearm. "Someone from AAP hit me with a sharp object. It was done by a male Councillor. They haven’t allowed a single House to sustain. Don’t know if she (Shelly Oberoi) is Delhi's Mayor or AAP's. She acts on orders from Kejriwal and other masters," she told ANI. 

 

 

20:15 IST, February 24th 2023
Blame game between AAP and BJP begins

"Election results are being tampered, wrong announcements are being made and they're indulging in fistfights. Several of our Councillors were injured. FIR is being lodged. The manner in which they've been beaten up, AAP has shown that they are a party of goons," BJP's Vijender Gupta said. 

AAP's Atishi, on the other hand, said, "Today BJP showed hooliganism in the Civic centre. The standing committee election was going on. When counting started, BJP realised they were losing and they created a ruckus. The mayor was attacked and physically assaulted by the BJP male member."

 

 

 

19:38 IST, February 24th 2023
Watch the politicians manhandle each other
19:28 IST, February 24th 2023
One councillor collapses amid physical altercation

According to ANI, one councillor collapsed while the BJP and AAP members clashed inside the MCD house. 

 

 

19:20 IST, February 24th 2023
Councillors go berserk, seen slapping kicking each other

The chaos in the MCD house does not seem to stop as the BJP and AAP councillors were now seen engaging in a fight and slapping and kicking each other. Women councillors too were seen pulling each other's hair.

 

 

 

 

18:26 IST, February 24th 2023
BJP is fragmenting in Delhi: AAP

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the BJP is breaking apart in Delhi as many of its councillors are preferring the former over their own party. 

17:37 IST, February 24th 2023
Mayor Shelly Oberoi terms 2 BJP votes invalid

Mayor Shelly Oberoi has announced that two of the BJP votes in the Standing Committee elections are invalid. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that five BJP councilors voted in favour of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party which has won 138 votes. This is after one of 134 AAP councilors switched to the BJP. 

 

 

17:05 IST, February 24th 2023
Saurabh Bharadwaj claims AAP won 138 votes, some BJP members also voted for his party

MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that APP won 138 votes as the counting for the Standing Committee continues. He said that the BJP has won a lesser number of votes whereas Congress did not contest in the elections. Bharadwaj even claimed that some of the BJP councilors also voted for AAP. The BJP, on the other hand, is sloganeering against the alleged invalid votes. 

16:41 IST, February 24th 2023
Intense sloganeering continues in the MCD house

Both the parties-- AAP and the BJP-- are raising slogans inside the Delhi civic center as they claim victory in the Standing Committee elections. The counting of the votes is being carried out amid increased security. 

 

 

 

16:35 IST, February 24th 2023
Ruckus erupts in MCD house again

Ruckus erupted in the Delhi civic centre again as the counting for the standing committee elections continue. Councillors from both the parties were seen flashing victory signs with slogans before the counting even completed. 

14:38 IST, February 24th 2023
MCD polling process concludes, voting to begin shortly

MCD polling process concludes, voting to begin shortly.

11:51 IST, February 24th 2023
Voting process for the election of 6 members of Standing Committee underway

The voting process for the election of six members of the Delhi MCD Standing Committee is underway at Civic Centre

11:01 IST, February 24th 2023
Election of six members of the MCD Standing Committee today

The election of six members of the MCD Standing Committee will be held at the MCD House today. We are confident that we will win the Standing Committee election just like the mayoral election, said AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

10:59 IST, February 24th 2023
Sloganeering ahead of Standing Committee elections at MCD House

Sloganeering by BJP councillors in Delhi MCD House ahead of the election of six members of the MCD Standing Committee

10:57 IST, February 24th 2023
Ruckus in MCD House resumes

As the MCD House convened again today, the Ruckus continued among BJP and AAP councillors.

