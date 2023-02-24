MCD Mayhem UPDATES: AAP Leaders Spar With Cops; Standing Committee Polls On Feb 27

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called an emergency meeting late night Friday with top officials of the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to reports, officials of the MHA called on the Delhi LG following the violence on Friday evening. Ugly fights broke out at the Delhi Civic House as AAP and BJP netas threw punches at each other and pulled hair.

This comes after a two-month-long logjam over the election of the Delhi mayor. But episodic violence broke out even after Delhi elected a mayor.