The mayor's election was somehow completed in Delhi, but now AAP and BJP are in a faceoff regarding the standing committee election.

On the intervening night of 22 and 23 February, there was a lot of uproar in the Municipal Corporation House. The situation became such that the session was postponed 5-6 times.

AAP worker slaps BJP worker

In the midst of this uproar, a video also surfaced. This video is from inside the house, showing clash between AAP and BJP workers.

Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor shared this video on Twitter where an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker is seen slapping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Gupta.

BJP alleges cross voting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) further accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of cross voting in the election for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor which occurred earlier in the day.

"There were 150 votes for AAP while two independents and one Congress Councillors openly announced their support to AAP taking their tally to 153 but party mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi got just 150 votes,” Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed.

The AAP however denied the assertion, arguing that the issue is moot and that the fact that AAP won both positions is all that matters.

“BJP leaders were making "silly claims" after losing mayor and deputy mayor elections,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.