MCD Mayor Elections: AAP & BJP To Lock Horns In High-octane Polls; All You Need To Know

The national capital will see a high-octane Delhi MCD mayoral election today when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party will lock horns to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the civic body. Notably, the newly-elected Municipal Corporation will meet for the first time on Friday after Arvind Kejriwal's party bagged 134 seats in the 250-member corporation, ending the BJP's 15-year-long regime.

Here are key points you need to know about the MCD mayoral election:

In MCD, the mayor post will see five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also in the open category.

AAP who emerged victorious in the MCD poll that took place last year has fielded Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur as the party's candidates for the mayor post.

Though AAP has secured the majority in the MCD polls, BJP who won 104 seats has fielded its mayoral candidate-- Rekha Gupta for the post of Mayor. Winning the mayoral post is significant to both parties. The AAP wants to grab the mayoral post to show the dominion of Kejriwal in Delhi. On the other hand, the BJP which has nothing to lose wants to show that its hegemony still continues in the MCD even after losing the polls.

For the Deputy Mayor post, AAP has nominated Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar, while the BJP has nominated Kamal Bagri for the post concerned.

This will be the first time the entire city has a mayor after 2012. Previously, the municipal corporation was divided into three sections, each with its own mayor. It was unified, and on December 4, polls were held.

In addition to the 250 councillors, 14 Delhi MLAs, all seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi, and three Rajya Sabha MPs are nominated and have a vote in the mayor election.

A secret ballot will be used for voting to elect the MCD Mayor. Any councillor may vote for any candidate of his or her choosing, and the anti-defection statute does not apply.

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed BJP councillor Satya Sharma as pro-tem Speaker on Thursday, replacing instead of Mukesh Goyal, the AAP member proposed by the Delhi government.

Because the anti-defection does not apply in the Delhi MCD, councillors can cross-vote. Notably, the BJP has been stating that the city would once again have a mayor from the saffron party.

The Delhi Congress said that it will not take part in the civic body's mayoral election.

(With inputs from agencies)