MCD Polls: As BJP Releases Manifesto In National Capital, Here Are Five Key Takeaways

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls 2022, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior leaders on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's party manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi MCD polls which included promises of bringing all services online within 100 days, 100 per cent garbage processing, and doing away with trade and health license. The saffron party also promised that houses will be given to 7 lakh poor people in Delhi in 5 years.

Five key points from BJP's MCD polls manifesto

BJP will do away with trade and health licenses, also abolish factory license

Every slum dweller to be provided flats; 17,000 flats ready for allotment

100% garbage to be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green, clean & sustainable Delhi

All services of Delhi MCD to be brought online through a mobile app within 100 days

50 'jan rasois' run by women will be opened in the city at Rs 5 per meal

Earlier, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, while reading out the 12-point manifesto, said all services of the MCD will be brought online through a mobile application. "Hundred per cent of garbage will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green and clean Delhi. Every slum dweller will be provided flats and 17,000 flats are ready for allotment. The BJP will also do away with trade and health licenses, and also abolish factory licenses," he said.

He also announced that 50 'jan rasois' run by women will be opened in the city at Rs 5 per meal. "Free cycles will be provided to meritorious girls in MCD schools and all such schools will be upgraded as smart schools by 2027," Gupta added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats has been reduced from 272 to 250. The MCD polls will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7. The last date for filing nominations was November 14. In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north, and east Delhi municipal corporations.