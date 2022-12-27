MCD Polls: BJP Elects Rekha Gupta & Kamal Bagri As Delhi Mayor, Deputy Mayor Candidates

The BJP has selected Rekha Gupta as its contender for the post of Delhi Mayor. The three-time councillor from Shalimar Bagh has been selected on the last day of filing nominations. Also, for the position of Deputy Mayor, Kamal Bagri of Ram Nagar ward has been chosen. The move by BJP comes as the elections for Delhi Mayor are slated for January 6.

On Tuesday, BJP finalised candidates for various MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) posts, including that of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. The BJP won 104 seats in the 250-member civic body polls.

While Rekha Gupta was named for the post of Mayor, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, a Dwarka councillor has been selected as the candidate for the position of the standing committee member.

Meanwhile, Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal have also been chosen by the Aam Aadmi Party, which bagged 134 seats in MCD elections, as its contenders for the post of Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

AAP won MCD polls

AAP won the MCD polls, bringing an end to BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body.

While talking about the selection of the Mayor, earlier AAP MP Raghav Chadha exuded confidence and said, "Mayor will be from AAP. BJP had covered Delhi in the garbage, it'll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal's govt will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP into MCD so that Delhi become clean and beautiful."

Earlier in December, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya indicated that the mayor's election was still an open game. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Now over to electing a mayor for Delhi. It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc. Chandigarh has a BJP mayor, for instance."

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya's statement on BJP's defeat in MCD polls

Sensing a silver lining after the party's defeat in the MCD polls, Amit Malviya said, "BJP has won all 3 wards in AAP’s jailed minister Satyender Jain’s constituency and 3/4 in Manish Sisodia’s backyard of Patparganj. Both corrupt ministers, close to Arvind Kejriwal, were slammed in their areas. BJP on the contrary has gained a 1% vote share over the 2020 Assembly election."