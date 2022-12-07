MCD Polls Showed People Supported BJP: Party Delhi Chief Adesh Gupta As AAP Inches Closer

Even as the AAP inched closer to victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Election results trends, BJP Delhi Chief Adesh Gupta still exuded confidence in the saffron party's performance in the Delhi civic body poll.

Refusing to concede defeat at a time when over 100 seats remained undeclared, Adesh Gupta hinted that BJP could garner numbers to have its Mayor in the National capital. Notably, according to the latest update by the Election Commission, AAP won 122 seats, while BJP has won 96 seats. Congress has won 6 and Independent candidates have won 3.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, "We have fought a diligent and good election in Delhi. We have fought the election on the basis of issues pertaining to Delhi. We already exposed the AAP's lies. And over 100 results are yet to come. We are confident that the upcoming trends will definitely be in BJP's favour."

'BJP has not given up yet': Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta

BJP's Adesh Gupta further asserted that BJP will emerge victorious and the gap of 15-20 seats will be eradicated. "The party will gain a majority of seats. The results will give an answer to the questions raised by other parties on BJP. They have been accusing our (BJP) party of not doing any work for 15 years in the National capital. The results show that people have supported BJP, even if the seats are less," Adesh Gupta added.

"BJP has been discussing ways to bring development to the National Capital. It is a neck-and-neck contest so far. The results will depict the reality. BJP has not given up yet and our party never gives up. We will ensure to tell people about the work done by BJP in the National capital. We have worked for 15 years in Delhi. Counting is underway so we can not lose hope," Adesh Gupta said.

He further asserted that BJP worked for the citizens of Delhi and that PM's ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’ scheme was successfully implemented in the National capital. He further avered that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP stood with the citizens of Delhi. "However, if the citizens of Delhi were not able to recognize BJP's efforts, then we will work hard in near future. BJP will accept the mandate given by the citizens of Delhi. We will not lose hope," Adesh Gupta said.

AAP workers celebrate at the party office in Delhi

As AAP is inching towards the victory in Delhi MCD elections, party workers danced and celebrated at the party office in Delhi as the party is set to register its first-ever victory in the MCD polls.

#WATCH | AAP workers dance and celebrate at the party office in Delhi as the party wins 78 seats and leads on 56 others as per the official trends. Counting is underway. #DelhiMCDElectionResults2022 pic.twitter.com/PDBXkv0uQf — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

Speaking to the media persons, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "Mayor will be from AAP. BJP had covered Delhi in garbage, it'll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal's govt will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi become clean and beautiful."