MCD Results: 'Delhi Accepted Honest Kejriwal; Rejected Dirty Politics,' Says Sanjay Singh

Amid the counting of votes for 250 seats of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in the party's victory as BJP trails. Addressing the media, the AAP leader stated that the people of the National Capital have discarded BJP's dirty politics and accepted the 'honest Arvind Kejriwal'. Sanjay Singh further stated that as AAP will end the 15-year-old rule of the saffron party, and that it is evident that Kejriwal is the one and only national contender against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP's dirty politics defeated: Sanjay Singh

The AAP MP said, "Delhi people have decided to put a full stop to the issues related to the harassment of ministers, fake cases of corruption, and every day coming up with a new video. The results will be good and they will be in the favour of AAP".

"On the one hand, BJP was contesting the MCD poll to save its 15-year-old rule and on the other hand, Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal was fighting. BJP always said one thing that AAP defeated Congress not us but today Arvind Kejriwal gave them relief from that pain. AAP has demolished BJP's 15-year-old fort in this MCD polls and ended the reign of their corruption. The Delhi people have given the reply to BJP's dirty politics with the power of their vote," he added.

Sanjay Singh said, "They kept making fake allegations against Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain and released multiple fake videos but the Delhiites have proved that Kejriwal and AAP are 'Kattar Imaandar'. I believe this will be the biggest victory of AAP and it's evident that Arvind Kejriwal is the only contender for Prime Minister Modi".

#BREAKING on #ResultsWithArnab | The people of Delhi have reacted to BJP's dirty politics, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh as celebrations have started at AAP HQ in Delhi. #MCDElectionResults |

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/cjAsdwoA98 — Republic (@republic) December 7, 2022

According to the latest trends, AAP has won 111 seats and is 15 away from a win. BJP has won on 91 seats. Meanwhile, Kejriwal-led workers danced and celebrated at the party office in Delhi as the party is set to register its first-ever victory in the MCD polls.