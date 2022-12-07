MCD Won, AAP's Sanjay Singh slams BJP For 'saying Delhi Mayor Will Be From Their Party'

As the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a victory rally in the National capital. Addressing the media, AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed BJP and said that the saffron party's members will now try to lure its municipal councilors as AAP comfortably crossed the majority mark to win the MCD elections. Terming BJP 'Bharatiya Khoka Party', Sanjay Singh said that the Mayor will be from AAP in Delhi.

Addressing the victory rally, AAP MP congratulated the citizens of the National capital on winning the Delhi civic polls. He stated that 'the citizens of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation that if you will harass Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal, then they will give an answer by vote-share in the elections'.

#LIVE: AAP holds victory rally on winning Delhi MCD elections; Tune in here - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/rxo5cwLukE — Republic (@republic) December 7, 2022

As AAP emerged victorious in the Delhi MCD elections, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Several cases were registered against AAP and multiple raids were conducted on our offices in the National capital. However, irrespective of every accusation against AAP, the citizens of Delhi said that Arvind Kejriwal is the 'Kattar Imaandaar' leader and Aam Aadmi Party is the 'Kattar Imaandaar Party'. Arvind Kejriwal gave a befitting reply to BJP in the National capital."

'Mayor will be from AAP in Delhi'

"BJP always said one thing that AAP defeated Congress not us but today Arvind Kejriwal gave them relief from that pain. BJP is yet confident to have its Mayor in the National capital. AAP gained the majority of seats and yet BJP is certain that their party will have its Mayor, The most shameless party is BJP which itself says that it is the 'Bharatiya Khoka Party'. Mayor will be from AAP in Delhi," AAP's Sanjay Singh asserted.

Lambasting BJP, Sanjay Singh asserted, "I would like to tell the members of the BJP to not be vain. 400 MPs were flown in by BJP in the Delhi MCD elections. Photos of PM Modi and Amit Shah were displayed. Election charge was given to JP Nadda, and they brought 17 Union Ministers and 8 state Chief Ministers, but even after this the people of Delhi made Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal win."

He further mentioned, "I was listening to BJP on one of the channels, he was speaking about seats won by BJP. When compared to last year's election, we gained 80 seats more this time." He stated that Delhi people have answered BJP with the help of their vote. He asserted that the most popular Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has brought an end to BJP's 15-year rule in Delhi.

'AAP has put an end to garbage rule in Delhi'

As AAP wins Delhi civic polls, Sanjay Singh, while speaking to media persons, said, "We fought diligently in the National capital. Breaking records, AAP has emerged victorious and shattered the 15-year rule of the BJP in Delhi. AAP has put an end to 'garbage rule', and 'Corruption rule' in the National capital. The Delhi people have given the reply to BJP's dirty politics with the power of their vote."