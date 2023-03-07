MDA 2.0 To Have Two Deputy CMs; Know All About Prestone Tynsong And Sniawbhalang Dhar

Days after the Meghalaya election where the National People’s Party (NPP) became the single-largest party winning 26 seats, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, in Shillong on Tuesday.

Who is Prestone Tynsong?

Prestone Tynsong, who is the National People's Party's (NPP) national vice-president and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister, has represented the Pynursla constituency in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly since 2013.

Prestone Tynsong won from the Pynursla constituency as per the assembly election results announced by the Election Commission of India.

Tynsong defeated his nearest rival Nehru Suting of Congress by 8,140 votes, according to the ECI website. Tynsong bagged 13,745 votes with a vote share of 39.54 per cent

Who is Sniawbhalang Dhar?

Sniawbhalang Dhar, a National People's Party leader from Meghalaya was Minister of Commerce & Industries, Community & Rural Development, Soil & Water Conservation, and Transport in Conrad Sangma ministry from 2018.

The sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar defeated his nearest rival Emlang Laloo of the Congress by a margin of 2,123 votes.

Notably, Dhar secured 16,969 votes as against Laloo’s tally of 14,846 votes. Independent candidate Generous Paslein was third with 7,404 votes.

MLA’s oath at a special session

The newly elected MLAs took oath at a special session of the state assembly on Monday, March 6. Pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Conrad K. Sangma's NPP alliance now has the support of 45 MLAs after two significant regional parties, the United Democratic Party (UDP), which won 11 seats, and the People's Democratic Front (PDF), pledged their support on Sunday.