MEA Calls Out Pakistan, China For Raking Up Kashmir Issue; 'J&K Is Integral Part Of India'

The Ministry of External Affairs rejected the reference to Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement issued after the meeting of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on November 2. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi affirmed that J&K will remain an integral part of India. In a swipe at China, he stressed that no other country had the locus standi to comment on India's internal matter. India also took strong exception to CPEC projects in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The MEA spokesperson said, "We have noted that the joint statement which was released following the visit of the Pakistan PM to China contains several unwarranted references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It also mentions the projects in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its extension to third countries. We have consistently rejected such statements and all parties concerned are well aware of our clear position on these matters. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India."

He added, "No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same. As regards the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, we have consistently conveyed our protests and concerns to China and Pakistan. CPEC includes projects under the sovereign territory of India that is under forcible and illegal external occupation. We resolutely reject any attempts to utilise such projects to change the status quo in the area. Any attempts to involve third parties in such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable."

Pakistan-China talks

Pakistan and China agreed to strengthen their "all-weather" friendship and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the Sharif-Xi talks. Launched in 2015, the CPEC is the flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It was expected to bring in massive investment from China, creating thousands of job opportunities for the people of Pakistan. However, many CPEC projects have been halted owing to the dire economic situation in Pakistan and the political uncertainty over the last few years.