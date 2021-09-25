MEA Denies Mamata Nod To Go To Italy Peace Conference; Irate WB CM Claims 'PM Jealous'

After being denied permission to attend the 'World Meeting for Peace' by the MEA, a furious Mamata Banerjee on Saturday lashed out at the Central government, and said that PM Modi was' just jealous'. Speaking at a public gathering, the Chief Minister of West Bengal asserted that Italy had given her special permission to attend, yet the Centre denied clearance. The Ministry of External Affairs denied her the clearance, saying ' the event is not commensurate in status for participation by the Chief Minister of a state'.

'Not eager to visit foreign countries, but this was about the nation'

Making it clear that the Central government won't be able to stop her, Mamata Banerjee said, "I am not eager to visit foreign countries, but this was about the respect for the nation." She even directly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned him for supporting all Hindus but her. "You (PM Modi) keep talking about Hindus, I am also a Hindu woman, why did you not allow me?"

Calling the denial an example of 'the Taliban rule of the BJP', Mamata Banerjee said that BJP cannot carry on this way. The TMC supremo said that her party will not only challenge but also defeat the BJP. '"Khela will start from Bhabanipur and will finish after we win in the entire nation", she said.

In August, Mamata Banerjee received the invitation for the meet, titled World Meeting for Peace 'People as Brothers, Future earth'. The invitation was sent by Macro Impagliazzo, the president of Community of Sant'Egidio, a Catholic association based in Rome'.

Mamata receives support

Meanwhile, the move denying Mamata Banerjee permission to attend the Conference has also been criticized and condemned by her friends across parties. Abhishek Singhvi, a senior Congress leader has called the decision of the Central government 'petty, irrational, and vindicative'. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he questioned," Would you have denied permission to Union Ministers or a CM from the BJP ruled state?"

Image: PTI