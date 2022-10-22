India Renews Call For 'credible Action' Against Terrorism As Pak Exits FATF's Grey List

Even as Pakistan exited the FATF's Grey List on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs called upon the neighbouring country to take credible action against terrorism. In India's first response, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi highlighted that the Pakistani authorities were compelled to take some action against well-known terrorists only due to the pressure of the FATF. This remark assumes significance as cross-border terror continues unabated. The piecemeal action against terrorists is seen as a ploy by Pakistan to address its isolation in the world amid its economic crisis.

Here is the MEA statement:

"We have seen reports relating to Pakistan in the context of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in Paris. We understand that Pakistan will continue to work with the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) to further improve its Anti Money Laundering (AML) /Counter Terror Financing (CFT) system. As a result of FATF scrutiny, Pakistan has been forced to take some action against well-known terrorists, including those involved in attacks against the entire international community in Mumbai on 26/11. It is in global interest that the world remains clear that Pakistan must continue to take credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustained action against terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from territories under its control."

Our response to media queries on Pakistan and the FATF "Grey List"https://t.co/JDQQMeCMi2 pic.twitter.com/TxgCAQiRMJ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 21, 2022

Pakistan removed from Grey List

When a country is placed on the FATF's Grey List, it is under increased monitoring over its strategic deficiencies to counter money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing. After being added to this list in June 2018, Pakistan was asked to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing. In a statement issued after the culmination of its two-day Plenary on October 21, the FATF asserted that Pakistan has made "significant progress" in improving its Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism regime.

It stated, "Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total. Pakistan is therefore no longer subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process. Pakistan will continue to work with APG to further improve its AML/CFT system."

On being asked about Pakistan's political commitments to fight terrorism against anti-India terror groups, FATF president T Raja Kumar affirmed that Islamabad made a commitment to continue the ongoing action. He revealed, "A FATF inspection team went down, spoke to authorities, took a look & verified. There was a high-level political commitment on the part of Pakistani authorities, to not just implement current set of actions they need to take, but also stay committed to ongoing reform".