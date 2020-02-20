MEA: China's Objection To Amit Shah's Visit To Arunachal Pradesh Is Unreasonable

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar brushed aside China's criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah visiting Arunachal Pradesh by stating that criticism of India's leader visiting any part of the country "does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people."

Celebrated the 34th Statehood Day in Itanagar. Humbled by the love and affection of people of Arunachal Pradesh.



Also inaugurated various development projects and schemes for the state, including Arunachal Pradesh Industrial & Investment Policy-2020. pic.twitter.com/OlPbJGt8WV — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 20, 2020

Kumar was asked about China's remarks during his weekly press briefing, and he said, "Our position on Arunachal Pradesh is clear and consistent. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of the Indian people."

Earlier in the day, China criticized Shah's visit to the state saying that "it violated Beijing's "territorial sovereignty and sabotaged political mutual trust." The two countries have a border dispute over the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) and have held 22 rounds of Special Representatives talks to resolve the same.

The Home Minister was in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh to celebrate the 34th Statehood day. He addressed a crowd and also launched a number of projects, such as the of Arunachal Pradesh Industrial and Investment Policy 2020; Laying of Foundation stone for Police Headquarters at Itanagar; construction of new apartments for MLAs and residential complexes for senior government officers in Chimpu, worth over Rs. 140 crores; façade lighting of AP Civil secretariat complex, Joram-Koloriang road of BRO falling under Lower Subansiri, 256-slice CT Scanner at TRIHMS, Naharlagun and Inter-state truck terminal near ISBT, Naharlagun; flagging off of 148 Sanitation Vehicles for all Urban towns of Arunachal Pradesh.

