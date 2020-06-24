'MEA Working To Introduce Chip-enabled E-passport, Enhanced Delivery System': S Jaishankar

On the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the 'Passport Seva Programme' and the complete transformation in the passport delivery service, especially over the last 6 years. The External Affairs Minister asserted his commitment to further improving the delivery system and to strengthen the Ministry's outreach efforts. Jaishankar also informed that the Ministry of External Affairs is working with Indian Security Press and National Informatics Centre for chip-enabled e-passport.

We're working with Indian Security Press Nashik&National Informatics Centre for chip-enabled e-passport. Introduction of e-passport will strengthen security of our travel documents. Procurement process for this production is underway&I would emphasize the need to hasten that: EAM — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

READ | JP Nadda Welcomes SC Decision On Rath Yatra, Asks Devotees To Follow Safety Measures

'Mission mode programme'

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Jaishankar said, "The Passport Seva Programme is an ambitious mission mode programme. It is part of the national e-governance plan and what we have really seen is a complete transformation in the passport delivery service especially over the last 6 years. On the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas, we must commit ourselves to further improving our delivery systems. To achieve this our focus will be on first to further strengthen our outreach efforts as we take passports to the doorsteps of every citizen of our country."



READ | COVID-19: Immunity Passports May Lead To Discrimination, Scientists Warn

We intend to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in every Lok Sabha constituency where no PSK exist today. We've so far been able to provide for 488 Lok Sabha constituencies. This process which we were going forward with very ambitiously,stopped momentarily due to COVID19:EAM https://t.co/wocAwq2FFT — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020

Furthermore, the EAM highlighted, "The Passport Seva Programme has 93 Passport Seva Kendras and 424 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras functioning as the extended arms of 36 Passport Offices in the country. The Ministry has successfully integrated the passport insurance system in 70 of our Missions/Posts abroad into PSB. This has enabled us to deliver passport and passport related services to our diaspora abroad efficiently."

READ | MHA Decides To Beef Up Presence At LAC; To Deploy 40 Companies Of ITBP Along China Border

"Our government is working to build a 'New India' where the benefits of modern technology reach the farthest end of society. I call upon all Passport Issuing Authorities in India and abroad to make conscious efforts to further improve the delivery of passport and passport-related sevices," he added.

READ | Over 2 Lakh COVID Tests Done In Past 24 Hrs, Says ICMR; 1000 Test Labs Set Up Across India