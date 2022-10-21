In conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that media should work towards promoting India and not China. He also claimed that there are some people who are constantly opposing the growth of India as a vishwaguru or world superpower.

He said, "Our country is going through an interesting political phase. There are people who are trying to strengthen the country and make it vishwaguru again. But there are people within the country that try to make it a very very weak country. Even in the media, I see both trends. One part of the media is strongly advocating the cause of India, the cause of Bharatiyata. But there are media who think covering China is more important than covering the sacrifice of the Indian Army."

"There are media who believe that how much China has advanced towards India, wrongly, you give focus on that but do not give headlines that how much the Indian Army is doing and sacrificing for protecting India's sovereignty. You don't give the headline when India's economy surpasses the British economy which ruled us for hundreds of years. But you give publicity when the Indian rupee for some reason weakens by 50 paise or 1 rupee. There are people who are constantly opposing the growth of India as a world superpower," Sarma said.

Sarma also claimed that some in the media are trying overtime to execute the China agenda. "To be transparent, should Government call everyone and divulge defence secrets? You criticise BJP, fine, don't criticise Bharat. You can not indirectly side with China when there is a Doklam," he said.

Media must promote Bharatiyata, says Assam CM

When asked about assertions of media not being critical of the government, the Assam Chief Minister said that nobody has voted for the media to be the voice of opposition and stated that the media's role should be to promote India irrespective of the political party.

"But today certain media in name of opposing Prime Minister Modi are actually opposing the country. Even when someone won gold in Olympics they don't want to promote that pride moment for the country because they feel it might ultimately give some credit to PM Modi, so in my view, the media must promote India must promote Bharatiyata and should not be influenced by western thought and culture," he said.