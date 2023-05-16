Medinipur Bomb Blast: Suvendu Adhkari Lashes Out At Mamata Police, Demands NIA Probe

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the explosion that took place in Egra, East Medinipur at the residence of TMC leader Bhanu Bagh on Tuesday. He alleged that state police is getting the dead bodies shifted illegally. Adhikari also asked for NIA's (National Investigation Agency)investigation into the matter.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Huge explosion in Sahara Village in Egra; Purba Medinipur, at the local 'Regional Tola-Mool Party' leader - Krishnapada Bag's (alias Bhanu) house. I am receiving news from the ground that the number of casualties is enormous. Immediately Central Forces should be deployed as dead bodies are being shifted illegally by Mamata Police."

Huge explosion in Sahara (সাহাড়া অঞ্চল) Village in Egra; Purba Medinipur, at the local "Regional Tola-Mool Party" leader - Krishnapada Bag's (alias Bhanu) house.



He asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to order an NIA probe into the explosion.

Adhikari said, "I Home Minister Amit Shah and Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to initiate NIA investigation as early as possible before evidence is tampered. Bengal has become the stockpile of explosives. God save Bengal."

As per the villagers, the explosion was so strong that the whole village witnessed it. The injured have been brought to Egra Hospital for medical treatment, as per sources.