Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi urged All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaddudin Owaisi and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to maintain peace and not interfere in the Gyanvapi Mosque issue as the matter is sub judice. Taking a dig at the political leaders who were seen fearmongering over the Gyanvapi survey, she suggested that they re-read history.

Lekhi’s comments come in the wake of comments made by Owaisi and Mufti on a Varanasi sessions court-ordered videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises that concluded on May 16. It is pertinent to mention here that the court on May 16, ordered to seal a spot where a ‘Shivling’ was allegedly found during the survey.

“I want to tell them (Owaisi & Mehbooba Mufti) to maintain peace & brotherhood and also suggest them to read history again. The matter is in the court, they should not interfere and disturb the environment,” Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, said.

Wading into the row over the Gyanvapi mosque survey, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti accused BJP of propagating hatred between Hindus and Muslims. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mufti contended that the saffron party wanted to change the status of multiple mosques across the country and cited the example of the Babri mosque to buttress her point. She also contended that this was a distraction from the real issues such as inflation, high fuel prices and unemployment.

Mehbooba Mufti opined, "They are selling all the assets they created by Congress during Manmohan Singh's government. Now they can't sell anything to the people except Hindu-Muslim hatred. Today, this mosque. Tomorrow, that mosque. Day after, that mosque. I, again and again, tell my Muslim brothers, tell them to give us a list of mosques which is under their scanner. Because I said even before that our Allah is where we perform Sajda. Nothing was proven in the case of Babri Masjid."

'We Won't Lose Another Mosque After Babri': Asaduddin Owaisi

Earlier on May 14, in comments that could lead to fearmongering, the AIMIM chief had said that after Babri he will not allow another mosque to be replaced by a separate religious structure.

On the same day at an Eid Milap function, he said, "My opinion is that you can ensure the success of your representatives with your vote…I have also come here to tell you and the government this: We have lost one Babri Masjid. We will not lose another mosque. You snatched away our mosque by murdering justice. Remember, you won't be able to snatch another mosque."

IMAGE: ANI