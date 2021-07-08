Meenakshi Lekhi Assumes Office As MoS External Affairs And Culture; Lauds PM Modi

The second-term MP of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Delhi and one of the influential leaders of Delhi BJP, Meenakshi Lekhi has assumed her office as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Culture on Thursday, July 8. After her joining, the Ministry of External Affairs now has 3 MoS including V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Meenakshi Lekhi on assuming the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Culture

Speaking to ANI, Lekhi stated, "On behalf of all friends, I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, party chief, and the entire team that they prioritised meritocracy and hard work and gave positions to everyone. India has been brought not only on the maps but also in the ministries."

"Women have been given big responsibilities. People used to speak of women empowerment but Prime Minister Modi made it possible that the empowered women lead the country. He provided recognition and given the responsibility to us, which is praiseworthy," she added.

Who is Meenakshi Lekhi?

Meenakshi Lekhi has been part of the standing committee on External Affairs since September 2019. She is also a part of the drafting committee of important bills including the Women Reservation Bill and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, and is the chairperson of the committee on Privileges. She gained prominence as the Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha.

Cabinet Reshuffle by PM Modi

The changes are being made in the wake of the formation of a new cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lekhi was among the 43 members who took the oath. The reshuffle saw some major changes and expansions. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan following COVID-19 protocols. Prominent figures like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pashupati Kumar Paras were included in the Union cabinet. Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers including Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, and Bharati Pravin Pawar. Meanwhile, seven Ministers of States (MoS) were promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers.

(Source: ANI)