'GVL Victim Of Bad Propaganda,' Lekhi Backs SC Verdict On Permanent Commission For Women

Speaking on the debate with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao, defending Centre on encouraging women participation in the armed forces amid SC verdict today, accused Congress of opposing the decision of the Supreme Court that opened the way for women in command positions in the armed forces. The centre had filed a petition which concerned the denial of the Permanent Commission (PC) to women officers in the armed forces.

Lawyer of the petitioners, Meenakshi Lekhi, also stated it to be a bias we were dealing with. These arguments come after the Supreme Court on February 17 opened the way for women in command positions in the armed forces and directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers within three months while calling for an end to gender bias in the armed forces. Giving a response to GVL on how the army authority misled the court, Lekhi said, "GVL is probably a victim of bad propaganda that's going on. This case started in 2006 to 2010, the matter was taken by the army air force and navy and then the Government of India appealed against the order before the SC."

"I am not defending the government. There are men and men and there are people and people. Our religious ethos is the only one in the world to introduce women as goddesses and warriors," Lekhi added.

#WomenWillCommand | The fact is that this case started in 2006, which govt was in power, everyone knows: @M_Lekhi, MP- Lok Sabha, BJP and Advocate, SC pic.twitter.com/47mLjOccP9 — Republic (@republic) February 17, 2020

SC verdict on women in forces

The SC upheld the 2010 Delhi HC judgment to direct that Permanent Commission must be given to all women officers in the armed forces irrespective of their years of service. The apex court stated that this was necessary to tackle the 'gender discrimination' that was prevalent in the armed forces. Addressing this, the SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud observed that Centre's argument for opposing permanent commission and command appointment to women citing physiological features perpetuates "gender stereotypes".

"It is an insult to women as well as the armed forces when aspersions are cast on women, their ability and their achievements in the armed forces," read the SC's order.

Supreme Court says, the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. Indian Army's Lt. Colonel Seema Singh says, "This is a progressive and historical judgement. Women should be given equal opportunities ". pic.twitter.com/bPnbLkHrD6 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

