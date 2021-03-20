Meenakshi Lekhi Comments On Kerala Politics, Sabarimala & BJP's Manifesto Ahead Of Polls

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi spoke about various issues,i.e, Kerala election, opposition, Sabrimala, and BJP manifesto.

On UDF-LDF govt

Lekhi said, "LUDF stands for Lover Underground Nexus front. It's an Unholy alliance. It's a WWF, they will be mock fighting together but they work together. "

On Sabarimala temple

While speaking on Sabarimala temple, "We are speaking for the rights of lord and worshippers from day one. Congress and the state govt misunderstood the belief of people and they are scared now and now they want to change their stance."

On Kerala BJP Manifesto

Lekhi said, "Our focus of 4 things. We studied the state and we found, Vishudhbharanam (Freedom of politics of deception), Vidyabhisam (Educational institutions in Kerala), Vikashnam ( Development), Vyavshavam (Jobs). We expect to move forward complying with these promises."

On Kerala Police filing cases on ED

The BJP MP said, "Swapna made confession and she repeatedly took CM Vijayan's name. They knew ED will get in-depth of it. To get out of the nexus they are following this vendetta politics because they have no saving grace. Swapna also mentions a foreign currency nexus in which the UAE consulate is involved. To sidestep this investigation this politics is being played here."

On Rahul Gandhi

Lekhi lashed out at the former Congress president, and said, "RG should first improve on his party's internal democracy, then he should comment on the other parties. In BJP no one knows who will be the next party president. In Congress only one party becomes president."