Meenakshi Lekhi Says Breach Of PM's Security Was Planned, Miscreants Were Mobilised

Union Minister of State (MoS), External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday hit out at the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab Government for compromising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, questioning whether the Congress government wanted to 'arrange' a plan to harm the Prime Minister.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Meenakshi Lekhi said that the breach of PM's security was a planned operation, and people were 'mobilised' to reach the specific point to halt his convoy. Moreover, according to Lekhi, the 'protestors' were not farmers, but miscreants who were hand-in-glove with the Punjab Police which was responsible for leaking PM Modi's alternate route.

"Did he (Channi) want to arrange that? The SPG turned the vehicle but was (that) the plan which he is verbalising? Yes, there was an alternate plan for the PM to travel by road, but the fact is that PM deboarded at Bhatinda, waited for 15 minutes and SPG took permission and assurance from local agencies and police on whether the roads are clear, and if he can travel or not. After clearances and a 15-minute wait, he was told yes and only after that did he travel," Lekhi said.

"When he (PM Modi) was just 15 Kms away from the rally, his convoy was stopped by miscreants and they are using the name of farmers, which is an unfortunate part. These are not farmers, they are miscreants on the road. The police of Punjab was standing mute right next to them. They were placed there because the route was identified, the movement was known, a specific point was decided and mobilisation happened when PM started off from Bhatinda. That particular spot was the chosen one. If there is no breach, why are they suspending SSPs? These people are pawns, they are not responsible, Channi is responsible," she added.

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. At Ferozepur, an announcement was made on the stage that his visit is cancelled "due to some reason". It was then revealed that the PM's convoy was blocked by 'protestors' for 15-20 mins. Moreover, the Punjab Government failed to deploy additional security as a part of the contingency plan. Owing to this, PM Modi was forced to travel back and fly out of the Bhatinda Airport. The MHA has sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.