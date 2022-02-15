After senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the grand old party, Union Minister of State and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday accused the party of harassing and humiliating their own people. The MoS further alleged that Congress is responsible for divisive politics in the poll-bound state of Punjab.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Meenakshi Lekhi said, "I met a lady today, who was the head of their Punjab Women Commission, Manisha Gulati, and she had a very sad story to tell. The kind of harassment of women which goes on inside the party (Congress), the women who raise their voices against that kind of torture and victimisation, the kind of humiliation people have to go through, is a sad story. I cannot imagine anybody daring to do that within our party as he or she will be immediately thrown out."

"Just look at things from a prism of politics, it is just for those who play politics only within national interest and with morality. People like us who live by the moral fibre would look at it from a moral point of view. Why someone who has been a devout Congress person has to leave at a juncture like this and that too, during elections? That should bring some kind of churning within Congress as all the good people are leaving their party. There's something wrong within the system," she added.

When asked if Congress has made Charanjit Singh Channi the CM face for Punjab just to divide the Dalits and the general category voters, Lekhi said, "I know Ashwani ji is familiar with the Punjab politics, and would know that this is the kind of politics Punjab Congress has played throughout. First dividing Sikhs and Hindus was Game 1, now diving Hindus is Game 2, dividing Christians and others is Game 3. Repeatedly you will see such remarks coming from these people. They cannot discuss policy. They can do no good to the country, and that is why people are dumping them."

Ex-Law Minister Ashwani Kumar dumps Congress amid Assembly polls

Senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party. Addressing a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Kumar stressed that he can further national causes only outside the party fold. Highlighting his association with the party that lasted for over four decades, he expressed a desire to actively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership.

His resignation letter read, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party fold. I am accordingly quitting the party after a long association with 46 years and hope to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the dignitarian promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters. While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead."