Meenakshi Lekhi Slams Kejriwal Over Ration Delivery System; Says 'AAP Didn't Do Any Work'

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's review meeting on 'Mukya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' is currently underway, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi spoke exclusively to Republic Medi Network. During her conversation, the BJP MP said that the Ration Delivery System was resting with the state government. Meenakshi Lekhi said that during COVID-19, 39,000 tonnes of ration was given to AAP, but they only distributed 63 tonnes. "The ration was being stolen during COVID-19," she alleged.

While supporting her claim that ration was being stolen by Delhi's ruling AAP, Meenakshi Lekhi said," The mechanism was meant to hoodwink the governance system. There are videos from South Delhi where the ration shop owner is mixing sand in wheat, but its license never got cancelled." READ | 'Can't be considered for Nobel Peace Prize': Meenakshi Lekhi, Gambhir slam Greta Thunberg

Stating that Ration Delivery System is AAP's way of engaging and taking forward the corrupt practices, Lekhi said that the system needs to be set in order. She said that many things that the AAP government does are not for the people but for the camera. Under the scheme, the Delhi government was planning to provide packaged wheat flour, packaged rice and packaged sugar under the Targeted Public Distribution System.

When asked to comment about the ongoing protest by the AAP party's MLA at Jantar Mantar over the powers of LG, the BJP MP said that CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has always been a hindrance in implementing any scheme of Centre or for that matter any work of the Centre. Recalling the farmer riots which took place on January 26 this year, Lekhi said that Kejriwal didn't provide the police officials with the buses and the same is the case with the dues of MCD workers. "The function and power need to be distributed and if Kejriwal is elected, so are we," she added.

When asked to comment on the ongoing NCT bill by AAP, Lekhi said that there is no basis for protest when it comes to NCT Bill. Stating that the government has to work within the system, which is directed by the constitution, she said that Delhi is a Union territory and people have chosen Central and state representatives to do the developmental work and not to bring hurdles. "AAP government has not worked," she added.