JP Nadda & Amit Shah In Huddle Amid Speculation Of Jyotiraditya Scindia Joining BJP

The meeting between BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday has concluded. The top-level meeting comes after the resignation of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 other MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. As per sources, Scindia, who met HM Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday before tendering his resignation, is set to join the BJP later in the day.

After Scindia's resignation, sources further mentioned that in the evening BJP's Central Election Commission (CEC) will also announce Scindia as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh. Further, sources said that to challenge the Kamal Nath-led government, BJP will demand a floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16. The Rajya Sabha election is to be held on March 26.

Scindia resigns

In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, Scindia appeared resolved. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with 22 MLAs already having resigned and six more expected to resign by evening, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. Chief Minister Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

Congress concedes defeat

Senior Congress leader Lakshman Singh conceded defeat on Tuesday after 22 MLAs and Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered their resignations, with 6 more MLAs expected to resign by evening, as per sources. Speaking to media, Singh said the Congress needs to prepare to come out as a strong opposition in the State. "We will win the next elections and come back to power."

Speaking to media, Lakshman Singh said, "Whatever happened is very unfortunate but we shouldn't be disheartened. We will fight. We will sit in Opposition and will strongly work as per our party program. Whatever had to happen has happened and whoever had to go, has gone. It is useless to get into the details. At present this situation calls for a strong opposition and we will hold it and we will request the people to give us another opportunity in the next elections."

