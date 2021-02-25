'Meetings Like Corruption Hackathons, Politics Based On Bullying', PM Tears Into Cong-DMK

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public meeting in Coimbatore where he asserted that the BJP-led NDA was driven towards 'development-oriented governance'. Sharing the recent developmental projects in the state, PM Modi said, "The grand temples of this region and Tamil Nadu draw people from all over the world. The works recently launched cover energy sector, port modernization, connectivity, housing, and urban development."

"This year, Tamil Nadu will elect a new government. The Assembly Elections are happening at a critical moment of Indian history. In the last few years, the people of India have given a strong message and spoken that they want development-oriented governance. The way the NDA govt at the centre and the TN govt have worked is a classic example of cooperative federalism," he said.

PM tears into Congress-DMK

Launching an attack on the Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, PM jibed that their party meetings were like 'Corruption Hackathons.' As opposed to their 'misgovernance', the BJP worked on 'governance with compassion', he stated.

"The nation is witnessing two distinct styles of politics today. The opposition's misgovernance with corruption and NDA's governance with compassion. Those who give most innovative ways are given posts and ministries. Both methods are very different. For Opposition, what matters is personal gain. DMK and Congress meetings are like Corruption Hackathons. Their leaders sit and brainstorm how to loot. The Opposition style of politics is based on bullying and harrasing," said PM Modi.

'Don't want farmers dependent on middlemen': PM Modi

PM Modi also highlighted that the NDA Government had prioritized small businessmen and farmers in their development approach, two sections which were previously ignored under the conventional view of development. Noting the success of the MSME sector in Tamil Nadu, PM said, "I want to applaud MSMEs of Coimbatore for creating wealth and adding value. The government of India has taken several steps to help MSMEs.One example is ECLGS. In the post-COVID period, this scheme has been important for MSMEs. MSMEs in Tamil Nadu have benefited greatly under this. Almost Rs 14,000 crore have been sanctioned for 3.5 lakh MSMEs across the state."

Reiterating the Centre's commitment towards farmers, PM shared a list of the schemes rolled out for the small farmers sharing how it wanted to bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector. "We do not want our small farmer to feel dependent on anyone or feel suffocated due to middlemen. The PM Kisan scheme just completed 2 years yesterday. 11 crore farmers have gained from this scheme," he said.

