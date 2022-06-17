Mega ED Crackdown In Satyendar Jain Case; 10 Locations Raided, Trust Under Scanner

Trouble mounted for Satyendar Jain on Friday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided more locations linked to the Delhi Health Minister in the disproportionate assets case. Sources have revealed that raids were carried out by the ED at 10 locations in New Delhi including the places of certain property dealers and businessmen linked to Jain. These included searches in Karol Bagh, as well as at the office of the Lala Sher Singh Jeevan Vigyan Trust.

The ED had alleged that the trust provided accommodation entries for the transfer of land from company beneficially owned by Satyendar Jain to family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation.

Interestingly, during the hearing of Jain's bail plea the ED had argued that when questioned, the Delhi Minister claimed that his 'memory is weak' post-COVID, owing to which he does not know about this trust. When the ED showed him a document in which Jain's signature was recorded as the President, he claimed to not remember it either. The Rouse Avenue Court has reserved the verdict on Satyendar Jain's bail plea for Friday, June 18.

Case against Satyendar Jain

The ED had initiated a money-laundering probe based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain and others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Probe documents allege that money laundering in the case took place through three hawala operators based in Kolkata. The name of five paper companies' owned and controlled by Shri Jain with the help of Poonam Jain, his wife; Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain; Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain; and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain - Prayas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impext Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Mangalyatan Projects Pvt. Ltd. - all registered in Delhi, have also been mentioned in key case documents of ED and also in the I-T dept order.

It has been proved that the following companies had received Hawala entries totalling Rs. 16.39 crore from 56 paper companies of three hawala entry operators located in Kolkata namely Jivendra Mishra, Abhishek Chokhani and Rajendra Bansal," the ED documents allege.

In the documents, there is a mention of Jain allegedly purchasing 200 bighas of land in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budham, north & north-west area of Delhi from FY 2010-11 to FY 2013-14. The investment in agricultural land was allegedly made out of proceeds of money laundered through paper companies, as mentioned.

The ED last month attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies “beneficially owned and controlled” by the Delhi minister in the money laundering case related to a Kolkata-based company.