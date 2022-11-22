Mega I-T Raids At TRS Minister Malla Reddy's Residence In Hyderabad; Family Under Scanner

On Monday, an Income Tax raid was conducted at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) minister Chamakura Malla Reddy's residence for alleged tax evasion. The searches were carried out in several locations related to that of the Telangana Labour Minister including the residences of his son Mahender Reddy and his son-in-law Rajashekar Reddy.

IT raids at TRS Minister's residence

Notably, Reddy is an MLA from the Medchal assembly constituency who runs many educational institutions in his house. The IT department officials were seen at Malla Reddy university, his office, and other locations belonging to TRS Minister Malla Reddy. The searches began at 5.30 AM this morning.

This is a developing story, More details are awaited.