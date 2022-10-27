Mega Showdown In Delhi, BJP & AAP Face Off Over Ghazipur Landfill As Kejriwal Visits Site

A high-voltage drama unfolded in New Delhi on Thursday as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site. In a mega showdown, BJP and AAP workers came face to face at Ghazipur over the national capital's largest garbage dumps and accused each other of doing no work. This protest comes in connection with the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation polls.

AAP workers clash with BJP workers as latter protests

The BJP workers staged a massive protest and stated that the entire work of the landfill in the area has been done by the Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir and not by Kejriwal. The workers could be seen waving black flags as well as flashing banners and raising slogans like-- 'Kejriwal wapas jao' (Kejriwal go back), and 'Kejriwal Chor hai' (Kejriwal is a thief).

One of the BJP protesters said, "Kejriwal has not given a single minute of his entire life to clean this dumpster". Another protester said, "Delhi CM is taking other people's credit. Gautam Gambhir was the one who expressed concern and put effort to clear this landfill. Now AAP is claiming that they have done the work only because the MCD polls are scheduled, they are doing dirty politics.

Amid BJP's showdown, AAP workers reached the protest spot and countered the saffron party with slogans stating that they are incompetent to deal with MCD issues. The police forces have been deployed in the area and both party workers have been separated by the barricades, However, the showdown still continues.

Notably, Elections to that unified MCD are likely by the end of this year or in early 2023. However, there has been no formal announcement regarding the dates. In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations. The Centre unified the three municipal corporations this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and now the number of seats has been fixed at 250.

#LIVE | Showdown in Delhi's Ghazipur: Massive faceoff between Delhi BJP & AAP workers. Arvind Kejriwal to visit landfill site amid protests - https://t.co/lGh7ajLdub pic.twitter.com/23yTLnM4C9 — Republic (@republic) October 27, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal at Ghazipur landfill site

Amid the massive BJP-AAP faceoff, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrived at the Ghazipur landfill site. Delhi CM launched a scathing attack on the saffron party and called himself "Shravan Kumar for the people of Delhi"

" BJP has gifted Delhi 3 huge garbage dumps in 15 years. They have made lives miserable. This is not garbage mountains, but mountains of corruption by the BJP. I challenge them to show their work for Delhi, but any passerby here will tell you what AAP has done for them. We will take revenge on BJP by winning elections. I am Shravan Kumar for the people of Delhi".