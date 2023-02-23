Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: What Are NPP, BJP, Congress And TMC Promising?

The state of Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27 in multi-cornered assembly elections with the ruling National People's Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Trinamool Congress in the fray to win a 60-seat assembly. To woo the voters, all the parties contesting the elections have made huge promises of employment, welfare schemes, and monthly monetary assistance.

Here's what political parties have promised for Meghalaya polls:

National People's Party (NPP)

Creation of 5 lakh jobs over the next five years.

A special focus on entrepreneurship, tourism, agro-processing and knowledge/digital sectors in both the urban and rural areas of the state.

Creation of 1,000 Chief Minister's Facilitation Centers to deliver government services to every village by engaging a cadre of Village Community Facilitators (VCFs).

Affordable Drug Centers have been planned to provide affordable medicines to the people.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The party has decided to enhance the amount paid annually to farmers by Rs 2,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Free education for girls from kindergarten to post-graduation and giving a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child.

Creation of 5 lakh jobs over the next five years.

Key focus on agro-processing, tourism, entrepreneurship and knowledge/digital sectors in urban and rural areas of the state.

Creating multi-sectoral skill parks, livelihood sectors and exposure trips for the skill development of youths.

In order to deliver government services to each and every village the government aims to create 1,000 Chief Minister’s Facilitation Centers.

Providing medicines at reasonable prices to the masses via the state’s affordable Drug Centers.

Congress

The party promised monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to single Below Poverty Line (BPL) mothers.

A job for every household.

It promised to provide an uninterrupted electricity supply to commercial and domestic users.

Congress said it will bring in a law that will make it mandatory for the government to upload all documents related to development and infrastructure on portals.

Trinamool Congress (TMC)