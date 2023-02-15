Meghalaya Assembly Polls 2023: BJP State Chief Confident Of Win; ‘We Have Magic Numbers’

Meghalaya is gearing up for Assembly elections on February 27. As political temperatures rise, state BJP chief Ernest Mawrie said this is the first time the saffron party is contesting all the seats in the state and exuded confidence that the party will win with full majority. “This is the first time we are contesting on all 60 seats in the state. We will win more seats and will form the government with full majority,” he said.

“Today we stand strong on at least 30 Assembly seats in the state. We have the magic number to form a government. We are ready to form a government with like-minded parties that are ready to stand for zero tolerance for corruption like us,” Ernest Mawrie was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

BJP state chief calls for Congress Mukt Meghalaya

Elaborating on the situation of Congress in the state, Mawrie said, “We (BJP) have always called for Congress Mukt Meghalaya. Whoever won from the Congress party in 2018 has already joined TMC. In the upcoming election, Congress will not win, or may just get one or two seats in the state."

“TMC is a Bengal based party and will try to polarise the vote bank bringing in more Bangladeshis just like West Bengal. Meghalaya is also likely to reject TMC and they also don’t want to face the same problem,” Meghalaya BJP president said.

BJP releases party’s manifesto for Meghalaya

BJP national president JP Nadda released the party’s poll manifesto on Wednesday, February 15. Results of the polls will be announced on March 2.