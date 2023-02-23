Meghalaya Assembly Polls 2023: Key Candidates To Watch Out For Amid Multi-cornered Fight

It’s a multi-cornered fight in Meghalaya in the 2023 assembly elections with the Congress and BJP contesting from 60 seats each. The ruling NPP has fielded 57 candidates and 56 contestants will represent the TMC. Forty-three Independent candidates have also filled their forms to contest the elections.

The voting for the 60-member Meghalaya assembly polls is scheduled for February 27. The counting will take place on March 2. Some of the major seats which will see a heated contest include:

CM Conrad K Sangma

South Tura seat

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is contesting from South Tura, from where he won after being elected as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in the bye-election for the seat in August 2018.

He won against his nearest Congress rival Charlotte W Momin after getting 13,656 votes and by a margin of over 8,400 votes. Before becoming the CM, Sangma was the MP from Tura (2016-2018). He got elected after the passing away of his father Late PA Sangma in 2016. Conrad Sangma contested the by-election to the Lok Sabha from South Tura in May 2016 and won by a record margin of 1.92 lakh votes.

BJP has fielded Bernard Marak, the vice president of the Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Richard Mrong Marak, Artist and Convenor, West Garo Hills District Trinamool Congress will fight on behalf of TMC.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong

Pynursla

In the last elections, NPP national VP and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong defeated Nehru Suting from UDP by 2,574 votes. BJP has fielded Rowelly Khongsni while Edmund Khongngai is contesting on behalf of the grand old party Congress.

While Suting lost to Tynsong the last time, he is contesting the elections on behalf of the Congress in the 2023 assembly elections.

Former CM Mukul Sangma

Songsak and Tikrikilla

Mukul Sangma, former Meghalaya Chief Minister, is contesting as a TMC candidate from two constituencies - Songsak and Tikrikilla. He is currently the leader of the opposition in Meghalaya legislative assembly. A long time member of the Congress, he has been with the TMC since November 2021. Mukul Sangma was the Meghalaya CM for eight long years - from 2010 - 2018.

Nihim Shira will represent the ruling NPP. He is a second-term member of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in 2014 from the Songsak constituency. Champion Sangma is the candidate from Congress, while BJP will be represented by Thomas Marak.

From the Tikrikilla seat, Mukul Sangma is contesting against the cabinet minister James Sangma. BJP has fielded Rahinath Barchung who came second in the last assembly elections.

Meghalaya BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie

West Shillong

Meghalaya BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie will contest against poet and UDP’s working president Paul Lyngdoh, who has been in the position since 2014.

The other contestants include Iwan Maria from TMC and Mohendro Rapsang, NPP and Bethleen Dhkhar will represent the Congress.

Meghalaya Congress Chief Vincent Pala

Sutnga Saipung

Meghalaya Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Vincent Pala will contest his maiden assembly elections as the party dealt with a big blow with an overnight exodus of all the party MLAs to the TMC. Congress was the single largest party in the state in the 2018 elections with 21 MLAs.

Santa Mary Shylla will be NPP’s candidate, while Krison Langstang will represent BJP and Shitlang Pale from the UDP.