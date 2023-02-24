Meghalaya Assembly Polls Result 2023: When Will Votes Be Counted? Details Here

As Meghalaya is all set to go to vote on February 27, the results for the state Assembly elections will be declared on March 2, 2023. The tenure of the current Legislative Assembly in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya will come to an end on March 15, 2023.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier on January 18 announced the complete schedule for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. A total of 375 candidates will be participating in the upcoming 2023 Meghalaya Assembly polls.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections Dates Date of Meghalaya polls February 27, 2023 Date of counting of votes March 02, 2023

59 out of 60 constituencies to go for voting

The 59 constituencies in the 60-member state Assembly elections will go to the polls on February 27. The polling in the Sohiong Assembly constituency in the state was postponed following the demise of Meghalaya's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, HDR Lyngdoh, from the seat.

In view of the demise of Lyngdoh, the chief electoral officer of Meghalaya FR Kharkongor stated that the Election Commission will announce the poll date for the Sohiong constituency later, while the voting for the other 59 constituencies will continue as scheduled.

Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023

The people of Megalaya on February 27 will witness a tight contest between the National people’s Party (NPP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). While the NPP has announced a list of 57 candidates for the upcoming election, the BJP and Congress are contesting on all the 60 seats. Notably, the Trinamool Congress, which is the main opposition party in Meghalaya, has put up 56 candidates, while the state recognised party United Democratic Party (UDP) has place its 46 nominees in the battle.

Earlier in 2018, a coalition led by the National People's Party came into power and Conrad Sangma was made the Chief Minister of the state.