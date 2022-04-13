Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Backs Hindi Push; 'I Have Seen The Benefit Of Learning It'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday weighed in on the Hindi language row, asserting that he saw the 'benefit' in learning any new language, be it Hindi or English. Backing the Centre's Hindi push, Sangma called it something that is 'really positive', and said that it would hold an advantage for youngsters in the country, especially in terms of employment at the national level.

Meghalaya CM weighs in on Hindi imposition row

"I have seen the benefit of learning Hindi, also English as a language. I don't see any reason why learning a new language whether it is Hindi, English or even Japanese is not a big thing at all. It is actually something that is really positive," said Conrad Sangma.

He added, "Therefore when it comes to the world market, English is important in terms of employment and when it comes to national level, Hindi is spoken by the largest segment and it is an advantage for our youngsters. There is no wrong in learning Hindi and our youngsters should learn both Hindi and English."

Further, the Northeastern leader shared that so far, Meghalaya had received no such notification, calling for the use of Hindi in the state. He clarified, that while the mother tongue was always on top priority, as said by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, students should be encouraged to learn Hindi and English at the same time. "There should be research institutes and documentation for the promotion of the local language," he suggesed.

"One should not position that I am not going to learn Hindi, it is good if our children can learn Hindi, English and even a foreign language such as Japanese," added the CM.

Amit Shah's Hindi language pitch

Last week, Amit Shah stated that the Hindi language should be accepted as an alternative to English, but not to local languages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi, said the Home Minister.

"Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages," he said, adding, "Unless we make Hindi flexible by accepting words from other local languages, it will not be propagated".

The Home Minister further revealed that 70% of the agenda of the Cabinet is prepared in Hindi, adding that now the time has come to make the official language Hindi an important part of the unity of the country. Several political parties, especially from the South, have expressed strong criticism over accepting Hindi as an alternative to English. The remarks have drawn the ire of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, former Karnataka Chief Minister, and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, among others who have accused the BJP of "damaging India's diversity."