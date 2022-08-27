Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Says NPP Will Not Form Alliance With Any Party For 2023 Polls

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma, on Saturday, announced that his party will contest solo in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections in Meghalaya. Announcing his decision after the national meeting of the party, held in New Delhi, Sangma said that his party's stand is similar to what it was in the 2018 Assembly polls.

"We have decided to go solo not just in Meghalaya but also the other state elections around the region including Nagaland and Tripura," ANI quoted the Meghalaya Chief Minister as saying.

Sangma further stated that for the upcoming elections in Meghalaya in 2023, NPP will continue with its stand of 2018. "We went solo then and had a post-poll alliance with the BJP after the elections were held. As a party, we need to work for the sentiments and the aspirations of our people and our state," he said.

Commenting on the position of Opposition in the country, the NPP chief said, "What is happening to the Congress is very sad to see. For the longest time, no revival is in sight not just in Meghalaya but nationally too."

The Meghalaya CM also spoke about the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attempting to expand beyond West Bengal. "TMC has done well in some places but it will be overrated to say that it is a major challenge for us with such a short time for the state polls to be held," Sangma said.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the NPP won 20 seats while the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats. However, the NPP led by Conrad Sangma successfully formed a coalition government along with the United Democratic Party (UDP), People’s Democratic Front, BJP, Hill State People’s Democratic Party, and two independents.

'No impact on the larger understanding of NDA': Conrad Sangma

The Meghalaya Chief Minister further talked about NPP's relationship with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said that going solo for elections will not have an impact on the larger understanding of the NDA.

"We have an understanding with NDA both politically as well as on issues. But even on certain issues, we have not aligned with them politically. We have made our stand very clear," he said.

Earlier in March 2022, while speaking to Republic TV, Sangma had said that he is in support of his party's decision to contest the Manipur elections alone without forming a pre-poll alliance. However, he also mentioned that the party had always fought polls on their "own terms and conditions" and stitched post-poll alliances with different parties.

Sangma told Republic TV that he was happy with the NPP's vote percentage and seat share in the state, and was grateful for the support of the people. He also that there was no 'break of alliance' with the BJP and made clear that NPP might look into forming the government together with the BJP.