Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's Office Attacked, 5 Security Personnel Injured

The Tura office of Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, was attacked by protestors. While CM Sangma and the state PHE minister were inside the office, stones were thrown at the building. Several groups have been protesting recently and calling for Tura to become the State's winter capital. Police arrived quickly at the spot and the situation was controlled.

A meeting was scheduled between the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and NGOs, pressure groups and members of civil society organisations at the Office of the Chief Minister.

Sangma was unharmed during the incident, however, he is still present in the building with heavy presence of protestors outside the building.

(Protestors outside the CM Office in Tura)

The Chief Minister’s office said that some vested interest groups in the crowd started pelting stones at the office building and even the security personnel as they tried to break open the gate.

Five security personnel were injured during the incident and they were brought inside the Chief Minister’s office.

(Injured security personnel being given First-aid treatment inside CMO)

Civil society organisations from the Garo Hills have been on an indefinite hunger strike for two weeks demanding the establishment of winter capital in Tura. The civil society groups include ACHIK, GHSMC and other organisations.

The injured security men are seen laying on the ground while Conrad Sangma attends to them in the visuals.

(Meghalaya CM Sangma attending injured security men who are seen laying on the ground after the scuffle)

According to sources, CM Sangma had been speaking with the civil society groups about the issue for more than three hours when members of the crowd—allegedly not a part of the groups—gathered outside the Chief Minister's office and began hurling stones. To keep the mob under control, the police used tear gas.

Medical allowance of Rs 50,000 for each injured in the violent protests

The Chief Minister said , "I have decided that I will be giving Rs 50,000 as medical allowance to all those people who were injured & all the expenditure will be borne by the government"

"The incident that took place today in Tura outside the CM Secretariat, is indeed very unfortunate...while discussions were almost over...we heard some agitation from outside...and it seems that the pelting of stones was initiated by people who were not part of the agitating groups...Necessary action will be taken from the police side", said CM Sangma.

Notably, the strong crowd gathered outside the CM's secretariat on Monday evening in Tura and started pelting stones while the CM was holding discussions with the organisations agitating in Garo-hills, who have been on a hunger-strike demanding Tura to be declared as the 'winter capital', according to an official statement from the CM's seretariat.

The statement said that five police personnels were injured in the violence.

"Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Five police personnel were injured. The CM and Public Health Engineering (PHE) minister are overseeing the matter at CMO Tura", the official statement said.