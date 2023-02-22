Meghalaya CM Sangma Asserts 'no Role' In Denying Permission For PM Modi's Rally In State

A massive row erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was denied permission from the administration in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district for a rally ahead of assembly elections. The state unit of BJP called the decision sad and unfortunate and slammed the Conrad Sangma-led government saying that people will forever loathe the CM for this decision.

No role to play in denying permission for PM Modi's rally': CM Sangma

Amid the controversy, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma vehemently denied his role in declining the permission for the Prime Minister's rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura. In his defence, the National President of the National People's Party (NPP) claimed that permissions for rallies are given by the Election Commission of India and the district administration is adhering to directives issued to them by the ECI.

CM Sangma said, "All permissions come from the side of the Election Commission of India and based on its direction, the district administration takes action. So there is no say from NPP or my side; dragging our (NPP and my) name into it is completely wrong. Even I haven't gotten permission for many of my rallies".

He added, “It is a fact that when PM Modi holds a programme, a huge crowd gathers to listen to him. So, I believe that the district administration might have felt that a huge gathering for the PM’s rally might damage the natural surroundings".

Assam Deputy speaker alleges rampant corruption in Meghalaya under CM Sangma

In an exclusive conversation with Assam Deputy speaker Numal Momin stated that under CM Sangama's leadership massive corruption is going on and assured BJP victory in the upcoming government. "I feel CM Conrad Sangma is afraid of BJP's speedy growth in the district. The stadium was inaugurated a week before the code of conduct was imposed but when we asked permission for PM Modi's rally the authorities denied it".

He further stated, "Rampant corruption and fraud is going on under the Sangma regime and in order to cover up they have denied the permission for PM's rally. The Central government equally allocates funds for all the stated but the non-BJP state government mostly misuse the money. They have got scared of BJP's growing popularity and that the saffron party will form a corruption-free government in 2023".

Meghalaya Assembly election

Meghalaya will go for polling in a single phase on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2. The Meghalaya Assembly election will be fought on 60 constituencies in 12 districts. Around 55 of the 60 seats are reserved for ST, while 5 seats are for general. According to the ECI, there are more female voters in Meghalaya than males. The total number of female voters in Meghalaya is 10,92,396 as compared to 10,68.801 male voters in the state. The first-time voters in the state are 81,443 that will cast their votes for the first time.