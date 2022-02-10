Meghalaya CM Says State Govt 'provided Ample Trust To Neglected Regions', Shares Details

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on Thursday, said the National People Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has accorded ample trust to the neglected regions of the state, ANI reported.

"The government in the last four years have initiated various welfare and infrastructure projects in South Garo Hills to accelerate development," the Meghalaya Chief Minister added.

CM Sangma was addressing a gathering at Baghmara after inspecting the Captain Williamson Memorial College there when he made the comments. Talking about the construction of the Captain Williamson Sangma Memorial College, Chief Minister Sangma informed that Rs 10.20 crore for the project was sanctioned under a state govt scheme and an additional Rs 1.8 crore was provided by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

Inspected the ongoing construction of the Captain Williamson Sangma Memorial College sanctioned by the State scheme at ₹10.20 Cr together with @MDoNER_India at ₹1.8 Cr. Instructions given to ensure completion of the project as scheduled this year@kishanreddybjp pic.twitter.com/uaSVOljj3T — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 10, 2022

Apart from inspecting the college, the Meghalaya Chief Minister disbursed Rs 1.1 crore to 166 producer groups of Baghmara and urged people to avail benefits of the FOCUS programme and other financial assistance that are being provided by his government.

"Interest-free loans that are being provided by the government have upscaled the livelihoods of our farmers," he said, adding, "My government's vision is to double the income of our farmers. Our farmers over the years had faced the challenge of collectivising their produces, buying and selling farm products individually."

Conrad Sangma on CM Assistance Programme

Speaking about the CM Assistance Programme and National Social Assistance Programme, Chief Minister Sangma tweeted, "Our Govt. is supporting 1.77 Lakh Senior Citizens, Persons with Disabilities & Single Mothers through the CM’s Social Assistance Program & the National Social Assistance Program. Interacted with beneficiaries of Baghmara to understand their concerns. (sic)"

Further elaborating the government's scheme, the Chief Minister said that there are 4.5 lakh farmers in the state of Meghalaya and that the FOCUS scheme brings direct benefits to the farmers especially those impacted by COVID-19.

Talking about the Baghmara water supply project he said the project, worth Rs 63.50 crore, sanctioned by the state government and NESIDS will provide potable drinking water to 16 villages. He shared via Twitter that 75% of the work is completed and he might inaugurate the project by May 2022.

With 75% of the work at the Baghmara Water Supply Project already completed, we look forward to inaugurate it by May this year. Must commend the Department & team working extra hard to ensure great progress in record time. @kishanreddybjp https://t.co/pUDnqDXb0U pic.twitter.com/2cxZTWkjH1 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 10, 2022

Sharing more details on developmental programmes undertaken by his government, Sangma tweeted, "The Kharukol-Nengkong-Emangre-Tolegre road under PMGSY II in South Garo Hills is 86% completed. This is a crucial road project that will connect many adjoining villages. We hope to complete the project by March 2022"

(Image: @SangmaConrad/Twitter/PTI)