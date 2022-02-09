Meghalaya CM Welcomes Congress MLAs To BJP-backed Alliance, Avers 'no Permanent Enemies'

In a major political development from Meghalaya, Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) have come in the same alliance. Speaking on two rivals together, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies. Five MLAs of Meghalaya Congress joined the National People's Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) months after losing 12 MLAs to Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma welcomed Congress MLAs.

"MLAs decided to support this government. I welcome them. Joining the Congress MLAs will not affect the relationship with our coalition partners. They have given a letter of support, they're also part of the Congress party," said CM Sangma.

'Happy to welcome,' tweeted the Chief Minister

We are happy to welcome senior @INCMeghalaya leader & former MLA, Sh. Limison D Sangma and his supporters to the NPP family. NPP is growing in strength with the belief of all our supporters. pic.twitter.com/gS8eQegEzB — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 8, 2022

Congress-BJP together in Meghalaya

All the five Congress MLAs met with CM Sangma on Wednesday and gave him their support letter. The CLP of five members includes Ampareen Lyngdoh, Kimfa Marbaniang, Mayralborn Syiem, PT Sawkmie and Mohendro Rapsang.

"We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen government's arms and decision making, so as to ensure, that our joint efforts will take the state forward in the general interest of its citizens," read the letter submitted by the five MLAs while underlining the decision to support the alliance.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the MLAs were ditched while no one took any action. "We have taken the decision to benefit of people of our constituencies," she added.

The development holds political significance as the MDA is a political alliance consisting of NPP, BJP and three other regional parties and the alliance also falls under the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), the BJP-led alliance at the Centre, and NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) - a political coalition that was formed by Bharatiya Janata Party against the Congress.

Meghalaya TMC slams the political development

Being the only opposition in the state, AITC Meghalaya issued a statement asserting, "The unscrupulous & power hungry people have officially joined hands. This alliance between Congress & NPP led MDA has once again clearly MARKED @AITCofficial as the only credible alternative in Meghalaya! Dedicated to Meghalaya, WE WILL continue to fight for the development of all."